Large size

Mellifluous Large Size Dog and Cat Foldable House/Hut is a part of the Make in India initiative. It is designed considering the comfort of the pets with high-density foam and soft velvet fabric interiors. This spacious pet house is travel-friendly as it is compact, foldable and lightweight. It can be easily cleaned with foam, cleaning cloth or a soft brush and washed. This black and brown house comes with a plushy center pillow and roof that is removable.

Lightweight

The DDS Store Foldable Velvet Fabric Pet House is best suited for small puppies and kittens. This lightweight house is portable and simple to assemble making it compact and a great travel companion. The high-density foam and soft fabrics used to make this house ensure a higher level of comfort for the pets. It can be used all around the year in any season. A variety of colour options are available for this pet house.

Premium material

Foodie Puppies Lightweight Foldable Pet Tent Kennel House is designed from premium quality polyester material with soft foam interiors for longer product life. The plushy base pillow, bolster and ultra-soft microfibers provide optimal support for the structure as well as a higher level of comfort and fluffiness for the pets. This lightweight house is compact and portable so that it can be used anywhere, anytime all around the year.

Optimum comfort

Pets Empire Foldable Printer Velvet Fabric Puppy House is an easy-to-carry, foldable and lightweight pet house. It is designed considering optimum comfort of the pets from high-density foam with soft velvety fabric interiors. This house can be utilized all around the year in any season and it comes with a removable roof. Multiple colour options are available for this product.