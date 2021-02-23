Foldable children's wardrobe to store their clothes and playthings

Can be easily assembled

Made with a sturdy steel structure, this wardrobe is made of strong and durable Plastic Shelves. The well-stitched fabric with side pockets makes for more storage. This wardrobe is lightweight and portable multipurpose. Extremely easy to install, this wardrobe requires no tools for assembly or disassembly. It has smooth-edged steel pipes for enhanced safety. With no sharp corners, this wardrobe is very safe in children’s room, they can jump around without worrying about injury. Get this wardrobe to help your kids organize their toys and clothes.

Comes with a zip lock

This children’s wardrobe comes with four rolling wheels. So you can just move the wardrobe wherever you want. The wardrobe locks with a zip so no need to worry about heavy wooden wardrobe doors. The fabric is very easy to maintain as it can be easily removed and washed. The 6 large trays are spacious enough for your child to store all their toys, stationery, and clothes. The wardrobe comes in vibrant colors and an attractive cartoon design. If you want a space where your child can store their little stuff neatly, this wardrobe is perfect for you.

Available in vibrant colors

This storage box comes with 3 storage units. The storage boxes, bins, and baskets provide a simple and fashionable solution to today's office, home, or dorm space and storage needs. This storage box a better solution to keep closets, shelves, open space, and tables tidy and organized. This set of bins offers a multi-purpose organization while complementing style and decor. Your kids can store their stationery, toys, or even clothes in these cute little drawers. Check these storage units out if you want something that will save you some precious space.

Has fun cartoon print

This wardrobe is made of a powder-coated strong and sturdy steel structure. It comes with durable plastic shelves. It features side pockets for more storage. This wardrobe is not only lightweight and portable but also has many purposes. The dimensions after assembling this wardrobe are 50 cm x 34 cm x 157 cm. This wardrobe also makes for a thoughtful birthday gift. It can stand in any corner of the room. It has finished edges and a durable cloth that is washable. The wheels make for easy moving and 360-degree swivel. Perfect for children, this wardrobe makes for an amazing addition to their bedroom.