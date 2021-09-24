Lightweight

This ABP Premium Cruze DX-6 is a light-weight yet sturdy helmet crafted from ABS to make it impact-resistant and thus, ensure complete safety. It comes in an elliptical shape which gives a snugly fit and keeps our head secured at all times. It also has a long visor which helps you protect from pollution and dust. This helmet comes in solid black colour. ABP Premium Cruze DX-6 Flip-Up Helmet with Reflective Graphics Full Face ISI Mark Motorbike Helmet is made in India and it is perfect for all motorbike riders.

Scratch resistant visor

This is the most stylish yet matte finish full face helmet that lets you cover and protect your head in case of any unfortunate accident condition while giving a stylish appeal to ever bike enthusiast. This helmet is designed with 2 ventilated holes at the front and 2 at the rear side to ensure at most ventilation for head and prevents sweating. It has an adjustable quick release chin strap along with adjustable buckle in order to accommodate for any head size or shape. O2 PROX Full Face Flip Up Helmet with Scratch Resistant Clear Visor & Cross Ventilation Head Protector for Bike Motorcycle Scooty Men’s Riding comes in sturdy upper and sides along with utmost comfortable padding that creates a good fit around your head and face.

Enhanced design

The Sage Square ZX helmet is an ISI certified one that covers your full face. It comes with a special flip-up feature that makes it a 2-in-2 helmet. It is made from advanced ABS material that minimizes weight and disperse impact with specially treated anti-allergic material to ensure excellent fitting and comfort while riding. It has a chinstrap which has a quick release mechanism which ensures that the rider gets a clear and uninterrupted view with multi-position adjustable locking. Sage Square ZX (ISI Certified) Full Face Flip Up Helmet might feel tight at first to meet safety requirements, but the foam will adjust according to your head shape and size over the due course of time.

Adjustable foam

This helmet is perfect for an off-road look. It is made from a high impact ABS material shell with an aerodynamic shape. It also has a visor which is scratch and UV rays resistant. This visor is made from optical polycarbonate material. It has an easy fit and gives good ventilation. For the smooth flip up action, one can use the press button. Shiv ABS Flip Up Helmet - Red Color ISI Marked migh feel tight at the beginning in order to meet the safety requirements. However, the foam adjusts according to your head size as you use the helmet frequently.