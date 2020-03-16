Fishing items that are a must for a good catch

Hunting Hobby Complete Fishing Kit

A beginner needs luck which is what they call the beginner's luck but they also need a kit to be able to be ready to carefully catch a sea creature. So for a beginner, this kit consists of a 6 feet long rod that can easily catch a fish weighing 1-2kg in size. This rod is made of high-grade microfiber with a stainless steel handle.

Soft baits with a hook is also provided which consists of 12 carbon steel hooks, a bobber, a fishing bag, and food. These items are essential in order to set the trap and a free travel bag allows you to carry these items together.

Adeeing Braided Fishing Line 20LB-80LB Test 4 Stands Super Strong PE Fishing Line Dark Green

A strong and high-quality fishing line is essential to catch a fish and the Adeeing braided fishing lines are ultra-strong and composed of 4 strands Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Fiber (HHMWPE). The construction of this fishing line boasts of highly sensitive and zero stretch that detects light bites and has low memory for outstanding handling.

This braided fishing thread are superior abrasion resistance, ultra-sensitive with near zero stretch, low memory and have a thin diameter for easy casting and handling. Thus when you set out on your fish adventure, make sure to have the ultra-strong fishing line for a top of the line fishing experience.

Adeeing Fishing Rod 2.1m 2 Segments Fishing Rod Carbon Spinning Casting Lure Fishing Rod

This medium action spinning rod has moderate action which suits fishes such as bass trout and works in river, lake, reservoir, pond and fresh water. The two section spinning rods are built with strong IM7 carbon blanks to maximize strength and maintain sensitivity.

The grip handle is made of comfortable non-slip EVA material to reduce weight and avoid fatigue, as well as strengthen durability. The reel seat is solid aluminum which is corrosion resistant while the line guides are stainless steel for less friction. With this lightweight and convenient-to-carry around the item, it can be an ideal gift for fishing enthusiasts or collectors.

Generic Silver Mini Pocket Alloy Fish Pen Fishing Rod Pole w/ Baitcasting Reel

When you talk about sizes, it does not get smaller than this rod. This portable, compact, lightweight and easy to use rod can fit a pocket, glove box, briefcase or backpack.

The pen fishing rod as the name says is a fit anywhere basic fishing rod for anyone looking to just try their luck or hand at fishing. The pole is made of fiberglass which is durable while the pen is a sturdy aluminum alloy built. While it may be possible that you will not be able to catch the big fish, the joy of fishing will not be lost on you by using the pen fishing rod pole.

