Feel relaxed with these electric diffusers

Fragrances have the ability to relieve stress and instantly uplift your mood. Electric diffusers come in all shapes and sizes and can help you effortlessly fill your home with the aromas of essential oils. From units that use heat, to ones that produce a fine mist, these four diffusers below stand apart from the competition and are definitely worth a look.

Best all-in-one diffuser [Auto cut off]

Loaded with several features, this diffuser makes an ideal addition to your home. By adding essential oils to the water tank, you can instantly fill any room with your favourite fragrance. We love that it also purifies, ionizes, and humidifies the air, which makes it perfect for freshening up closed rooms. Thanks to its high capacity water tank, you can use it continuously for up to ten hours before having to refill. With adjustable LED lights, you can even use it as a night lamp. Other notable features include an inbuilt timer, silent operation, and dry-run protection.

For a diffuser that boasts the functionality of several devices, you can't go wrong buying this one.

Aesthetic and premium looking diffuser [Energy efficient]

Featuring a stylish forest-inspired design, we could forgive you for thinking it's a piece of art. Handcrafted from high-quality metal, this device is robust and adds a touch of class to any room. The 100ml water tank makes this diffuser ideal for small spaces and allows for up to six hours of run time. Designed to run on just eight watts of power per hour, this diffuser won't cause inflated power bills. It features a seven colour led light, timer function and only two buttons, making it extremely convenient to use.

If you're in the market for an attractive diffuser to add to your home, pick this one.

Compact, hassle-free option [Porcelain]

This diffuser uses the heat generated by an electric bulb to impart a light and refreshing aroma to any room, in minutes. Its compact size makes it ideal for rooms with limited space. This diffuser is handcrafted from porcelain with delicately carved patterns and casts a warm glow when it's switched on. Designed for safety and durability, it has a strong brass bulb holder and high-quality wire.

The wooden base keeps the diffuser stable and adds a layer of electrical protection to this device. To sweeten the deal, it comes with a 10ml bottle of rose aroma oil.

For a simple and practical electric diffuser, this one has our vote.

Ideal for home use [Child safe]

With this device, you get the combined benefits of a diffuser, air humidifier and a pleasing nightlight rolled into one. The wireless remote control gives you the freedom to effortlessly operate it from anywhere in the room without getting up. Thanks to its sturdy, BPA-free plastic construction and whisper-quiet operation, you can safely use it in your children's rooms for a restful night's sleep. A feature we appreciate is that you can select how much mist it produces. Fitted with a 300ml water tank, this diffuser can run for three hours on high mist mode and up to six hours on low mist mode.

Convenient to set up anywhere, this one is best for regular use.