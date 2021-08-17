Nourishing with a fresh scent

This body wash comes with the lovely scent of frangipani flowers, which will invigorate your senses. It is also super hydrating, thanks to the care oil pearls it contains. In addition, it offers gentle cleansing and a long-lasting scent. At 500ml, this bottle is enough for the family and suitable for all types of skin. Add this to your cart if you love fresh floral scents in your bath products.

For smooth, nourished skin that smells delicious

This shower gel comes in a blackcurrant and bearberry variant that smells delicious and thoroughly cleans all skin types. The consistency is rich and feels luxurious when used with a loofah. A little bit of product goes a long way, and it also lathers easily for that squeaky clean feel in an instant. Best of all, it does all this without stripping your skin of its moisture and keeps it hydrated thanks to its skin conditioners and moisture-locking formula. So if you want a product that cleans well and leaves your skin smell fantastic, go for this one.

Enjoy a luxurious shower experience

One whiff of this fruity strawberry scented body wash will transport you to vacations in the summertime. It has been enriched with cold-pressed strawberry seed oil for added moisturization and super smooth skin. All you need to do is lather up with this soap-free formula and enjoy the nourishing softness it offers your skin. The bottle is also made of recycled plastic sourced from waste pickers in Bengaluru, making it great for the earth and keeping you clean. So if you're looking for an earth-friendly product that has an irresistible scent, grab this one.

Detoxing daily shower gel daily use.

Enriched with the goodness of natural ingredients like olive oil, this body wash offers your skin all the benefits of being soap-free and having 100% natural aloe vera. It is soap-free and has been dermatologically tested, too, so you know it will be gentle on your delicate skin. Thanks to the fresh, natural fragrance, it is suitable to use for both daily use and cleans without leaving your skin stretchy and dry. All these features make it a great pick to maintain your personal hygiene everyday.