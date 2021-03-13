Feel refreshed with these top citrus bathing soaps

Fragrance infused soap approved by moms

The soap contains 0% parabens and artificial dyes that means it's entirely safe for use. It protects you from a wide range of bacteria and disease-causing germs to help you stay healthy and refreshed all time. It’s free from harsh residue and infused with the fragrance of 100% citrus essence that leaves the skin smelling delightful with every wash. The ingredients are approved by moms and are perfect to use even for kids. Grab these if you want to stay fresh and clean all day long.

Maintains the oil balance of the skin

This soap can be used by people of any skin type, be it oily, normal, combination, sensitive or dry. It maintains the oil balance of the skin and retains its natural moisture, allowing you to feel comfortable even after multiple baths. The ingredients present in this soap are tea tree oil and lemon that kill germs and remove grime without leaving skin stretched and feeling dry. To make your bathing an enjoyable experience, grab this soap right away.

Herbal ingredients for naturally clean skin

Having a bath at the end of a long day should be a calming and relaxing experience. This handmade, premium soap clarifies and antiseptic effects to offer an efficient and effective cleaning experience for both men and women. Its list of natural ingredients includes lemongrass, which acts as a shield against atmospheric pollution and bacteria. Commonly used in skincare and to treat pimples, acne and blackheads, this soothing soap helps cleanse thoroughly and avoid prickly heat, skin eruptions, itching and rashes.

Gentle citrus formula to revive your senses

This soap bar is prepared based on a combination of 5 natural elements- earth, sky, air, fire, and water. Its 100% Vegan, and paraben-free formula makes it ideal for all skin types and for use all year round. Its ingredients include aloe vera, citrus green tea, and glycerine to clean and refresh your skin quickly and easily with every use. Cruelty and SLS free, if you’re looking for a gentle formula with a rich, luxurious lather, pick this citrus, green-tea bathing bar right away.