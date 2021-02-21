Feed your spiritual side with these translations of the Bhagavad Gita

Sri Bhagavadgita Rahasya

This Bhagavad Gita is a collector’s item. This beautiful edition contains the crux and essence of the Vedas and the Upanishads. It is a sure guide of the way to perfect happiness, here as well as hereafter. It preaches the threefold way of knowledge, action, and devotion, leading to the highest good of mankind. This book is a golden embossed edition of the classic and is suitable for festive gifting as well as keeping it in one’s own personal library. The translation is done in English.

Bhagavad Gita

This hardcover Bhagavad Gita published by Nightingale is a pocket edition. The size of the book is so small that it fits in the hollow of your palm! This makes it look very cute and makes it easy for you to carry. It has the entire Gita printed on its tiny pages. The translation is written in Hindi. The quality of paper and printing is top-notch. It is a perfect gift as well as great to add to your collection.

Srimad Bhagavad Gita

This English translation of the Bhagavad Gita is published by Vijay Goel publishers. It is a lightweight edition (500 g) as compared to the other versions of the book (about 1 kg). This makes it easier to hold and read. This translated version has captured the essence of the Bhagavad Gita in its truest sense. The printing, binding, and paper quality of this hardcover book is great. The beautiful illustrations are definitely a plus. It is perfect for your home library.

The Bhagwat Gita

This Bhagwat Gita by author R.R. Varma is an English translation. In this interpretation, the author explains that the spirit and essence of the Gita is the equanimity of mind, which is attained by transcending it. This is because mind consciousness is myopic and only spiritual consciousness abounds in universal love and absolute knowledge. This translation has chapter introductions, notes, and a glossary to help readers understand the message better. The translation uses simple, clear language to impart Gita's teachings.