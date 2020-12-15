Fastest scooters for little kids

Safety for children guaranteed

This bike is one of the safest scooters because it is certified by European safety standards. It is so easy that even a 3-year-old can ride. It has a weight capacity of up to 75Kgs of the Deck, which means it is sturdy enough for a 14-year-old to ride it. The scooter comes in bright fluorescent colours and a stylish design. It is equipped with Intelligent Turning which makes turning and balancing easier for your little ones. With PU wheels you can be sure that the wheels leave no ugly marks on tiles. It comes with a one year warranty on manufacturing or Technical issues. If you’re looking for a scooter with cool features like rear LED glow wheels, get this one.

BPA-free plastic scooter

This newest range of 3 wheel scooters that serves as a perfect playtime companion for your children. It is exclusively made for your little one's smooth ride. The back wheel brake makes the product viable for kids of different age groups. The scooter is designed with a large foot space for safe footing. Its weight carrying capacity is almost 75 kg which makes it an ideal ride even for children up to 10 years of age. Being lightweight and compact, your kid can enjoy and maneuver the stunts they want to perform. Moreover, the manufacturer uses BPA-free plastic, which is just a cherry on the cake. If you’re in the market for a scooter and prefer a stress free one that does not require any assembly add this to your cart right away.

Cool design graffiti scooter toy

This scooter has an innovative 4-wheel Design making it skid resistant. The unique popping graffiti design and bright colors are just what kids will love. Its unique design allows children to control the turning and balance easily just by physical inclination. It also comes with 3 level adjustment for kids of various ages. It is equipped with a broad footplate so that it is comfortable to ride. This scooter is the perfect balance of lightweight but sturdy. If you’ve got outdoorsy kids, this will make the best addition to their collection.

Get better movement control

The perfect scooter to introduce your child to a world of speed and balance is here! This zippy little thing adheres to EU safety standards making it a stress-free pick for little children. Learning to zip around on this one will be easy thanks to its sturdy build and colourful LED lights that make speeding around in low light easy. An adjustable handle makes sure this scooter grows with your child’s height, while the aluminum brake pedal allows more control and easier stopping. A handy instruction manual makes it easy to set it up at home. This bike is the entire safety package filled with fun for your child!