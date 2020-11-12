Fashionista Approved Sandals Every Three Year Old Will Love!

Casual Hook and Loop Sandals

Made for kids keeping in mind rough and tough usage, these quirky grey sandals with a pop of pink are great for everyday wear. Not only do they go well with any outfit but are also comfortable to wear with its hook and loop style of fastening. Also, the sole is soft ensuring no trouble while walking. Being a reliable brand for 50 years, the shoes have a 15 warranty on manufacturing defects. The sandals come in two other colours - a complete jet black, and a grey with a pop of green. All you need to do to take care of the sandals is to let them air out from time to time. If you’re looking for something to use every day, this is the right choice.

Floral Print Round Toe Sandals

Adorned with bows and flowers, these fabric sandals are an amazing pick for every occasion. The heels are rounded off, while the toes are sleek - ensuring comfort for your kids. The overall print is floral and the pink and white together makes the shoes look classy. Stylish and comfortable, your kids will look forward to dressing up in these. After all, the pattern and the design matches perfectly with most outfits. If a good blend of style and comfort is what you’re seeking - then look no further.

Powder Pink Slip-on Sandals

Round toed sandals from a reliable brand can only mean one thing - you can be worry-free no matter how your kid uses them. Suitable for every season, these sandals are in sync with the brand’s iconic style and adorned with a bow for a fun look. The fit is true to size so you can order without any confusion. The same slip-on closure type sandals with the easy-on, easy-off functionality also come in one other colour - a darker pink with blue straps for a playful look! What’s more, is that the material is lightweight making it suitable for playing. If you’re looking for shoes that look good and can be worn every day without a worry then the slip-on sandals are for you.

Open Toed Floral Patterned Sandals

Not only is the colour pretty, but these sandals also show themselves off with the pretty floral adornments on the front strap. These sandals are available in two colours - baby pink and white - both of which look perfectly inviting. Although, you need to check the actual measurement before buying as the sandal size is not in the EU. The closure style is velcro which makes it extremely easy to wear and take off. Not to mention the material is suitable for all weathers and activities. So the next time you want to go to the beach you needn’t worry about these sandals on. Need something pretty yet hassle-free? These cure floral sandals are just what you need.