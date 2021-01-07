Fashionable sarees under 1000 rupees

For a traditional look

Who doesn't like a good traditional saree with a thick gold border? This designer saree woven in Kanjeevaram silk screams traditional loud and proud. Deep maroon in colour, the deep gold designs complemented with thick gold border makes it a must've in any woman's closet. Interestingly, this one doesn't cost much and delivers nothing less than royalty. It comes with a blouse in the same colour so you have everything perfectly matching. Available in almost eight other colours, pick this up if you have any grand event approaching soon.

For a tropical look

This tropical floral printed saree comes with a contrasting striped pallu and a shiny woven border. The subtle print adds a lot of drama to the saree giving it a more dressy feel. Like most saree’s, this one also has a non-stitched blouse that goes perfectly with the floral prints. For care - lightly hand wash the saree with any mild detergent soap. Its cotton blend fabric makes It easy to drape and manage for a long day at work or casual outings.

For ease and comfort

An easy head turner, this strikingly beautiful saree represents pure elegance. Made with 100% cotton, the pink and blue colour with a floral design gives it a striking feature that is bound to get you compliments. It is lightweight and easy to manage. More importantly, it drapes like a dream and gives you those perfect pro-like pleats without the effort. Available at an affordable price, this saree is suitable for everyday use for home or even office, pick this one just for the comfort.

For floral print loversFloral prints make everything beautiful. This saree is woven in khadi silk with floral prints running through it. This elegance is then complemented with a solid subtle gold border that adds a touch of lavishness to it. 5.5mtr in size, this one also comes with a single coloured unstitched blouse piece that allows the floral design on the saree to naturally shine. Though we love the pink option, you also have the same variant available in beige, grey and light green. Suitable for casual outings or formal days at work, this one is a gorgeous saree to have in your closet.