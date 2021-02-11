Fashionable laptop bags to flaunt your style

Designed for Convenience

This bag is everything you need to keep your laptop safe and easy to travel with. Stylish and comfortable, this bag comes with two pockets. The main pocket fits your laptop, diary, A4 papers, documents, etc. while the other compartment fits in your charger and other accessories. Importantly, this bag is made of water-resistant material, and it can save your laptop and documents from a normal splash to some drizzling rain. This bag is compatible with all 13 inch MacBook / laptop / ultrabook / Chromebook / notebook.

Designed for safety

This laptop sleeve scores a 100 for style and safety. It features super padding and fluffy fleece fabric lining for bump and shock absorption to protect your computer from accidental drops and scratches. You get two compartments: One is for your laptop and a smaller one for your notepad etc. Its top-loading double zippers on the sleeve glide smoothly and allow convenient access to your laptop. Suitable for 13-inch laptops, this sleeve is a good product that serves all-purpose and is definitely value for money.

Designed for storage

Made with high-quality oxford polyester material, this laptop bag features a foam padding layer and fluffy fleece fabric lining for bump and shock absorption that protects your device against dust, dirt, bump, shock, and accidental scratches. Slim and lightweight, the front compartment of the bag can easily fit in your accessories like a charger, kindle, earphones, stationery, and a mouse. The top compartment that holds your laptop opens from the side for better protection. Suitable for 13 to 16-inch laptops, pick the size basis on your requirement.

Designed for comfort

This one is a multipurpose bag that can be used as a sleeve at home/office or a bag while traveling. It comes with a pocket to hide the handles and match your style as required. The top compartment perfectly glides in your laptop and comes with 6 smaller pockets in the front to carry accessories and give it its own tiny compartment. It is made of high-quality fabric, which makes this bag splash-proof. Available in 3 sizes, this one can easily fit 13-15.6 inch laptops.