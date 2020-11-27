Fashion fix for all your festive needs with kurta-lehenga set

Golden foil

This beautiful set comes with a golden shirt which has three fourth sleeves to give an edgy look. It has a waist length, straight fit skirt in the beautiful colour black. It has golden foil work on it. It is made up of synthetic material and is light weight to give you comfort. You can style this set with big golden hoops to level up the look and pair it up with good heels. Great outfit to make a fashion statement.

Classic set

This classic set of three of kurta, lehenga and dupatta by Biba is appropriate for all your festive need. The kurta has intricate embroidery work on it which gives delicate look. The dupatta and lehenga have gold foil print which enhances the richness. It is straight fit and made of synthetic material. The kurta has half sleeves with golden border. It is apt for a regular as well as for a heavy event.

Heavy embroidery

Pervious Fashion brings a free size green Lehenga kurta set with a dupatta. It is made up of georgette fabric. The top also has an inner satin. You can pair this kurta with the gorgeous lehenga and dupatta with clutch and a pair of heels or any footwear of your choice. Wear some earrings and bangles to amp up your festive look. It has heavy embroidery work all over it which is elegant. It is easy to maintain and comes in six colours. Suitable for all women.

Anarkali gown

Rudraprayag brings you long Ankarkali with plazzo set in deep green colour to add an edge to your style quotient. This anarkali suit set comes with top, plazzo and dupatta. The top is made with faux georgette fabric with embroidery and sequence work. Inner fabric is santoon attached with top and plazzo. The plazzo can be stiched in the form of sharara to give it a heavy look. The salwar suit features a beautiful flair with a floral border enhancing the style of the garment. It can be worn to beautiful events for this wedding season.