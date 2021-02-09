Fantastic Electric Hair Straightening brushes that will transform your hair

Super-fast styling

The multipurpose RYLAN Hair Electric brush combines a straightener, hairbrush and a massager in one convenient package. The adjustable heat settings start at 150 degrees and go up to 230 degrees makes styling quick and painless, whatever your hair type. Silicone keys, an anion technology that evenly distributes heat and reduces frizz and a convenient LED temperature display are some other advantages of this styling tool. It heats up in mere seconds too, so we recommend it for people who need a speedy tool for rushed mornings.

Detangling made easy

The ZOQWEID Hair Electric Comb Brush has flexible 3D ceramic bristles and a convenient vent design that is gentle on your hair and scalp and evenly distributes heat. We love how the bristles tease out even the most stubborn tangles and allow you to style thick, frizzy hair in a matter of minutes. The lightweight, ergonomic handle and the swivel on the electric cord make styling a breeze. Equipped with a technology that reduces the amount of negatively charged particles while styling, this hot brush is the last word in detangling and frizz-control.

One-stop shop

Do you wish you had one easy tool that allows you to create multiple styles? Look no further than the HaevenFort 2 in 1 brush. Styled like a round brush, this tool allows you to create a smooth blowout, a voluminous style, a sleek, poker-straight look, beach waves, curls and a lot more. With three heat and speed settings and a 360 Swivel cord, this multi-purpose styling tool has styling vents that control heat, a combination of short and beaded bristles, anti-scald technology and a thermal insulation head that prevents burning. It's the total package!

For dull, damaged hair

Over-styling and over brushing can lead to damaged locks that look dull, lifeless and brittle. That's where the Agaro hair straightening brush comes in. The secret lies in the heat activated bristles which are made of ceramic infused tourmaline. This allows the paddle shaped brush to glide down the length of your hair, straightening as well as smoothing it out. The triple bristle design and the ionic technology that effectively controls frizz allows for gentle detangling and added lustre. This brush heats up to a maximum of 210 degrees making it suitable for all hair types, but we especially recommend it for damaged, dull hair.