Fancy Bedside Lights for decorating your room

LED Night Light Home Decor



This stunning heng balance lamp has a very unique design that is not conventionally seen. They are ideal as standing lamps for working and also as bedside lamps. The wooden balls suspended in the center of the lamp allows you to switch the lamp on and off which makes the whole build very innovative. RUilY Heng Balance Lamp Magnetic LED Night Light is made of wood and does not heat up making it very natural and convenient. It is also resistant to drops and is extremely durable. This lamp is compatible with any USB supported ports such as laptops, computers, adapters, etc. making it a super reliable device to have and very easy to operate.

Modern Look Dog Shape lamp

This beautiful dog shaped lamp has an adjustable design. The whole body of the lamp can be adjusted making you feel like you own a toy dog in the form of a lamp. The lamp head can rotate 180 degrees allowing you to quite easily maneuver and use it. It is ideal as an office lap or a study lamp and can be used in living rooms, cafes, bedrooms, bookshelves, among others. SKAFA Wooden Dog Shape lamp looks quite great and creative and can also be an ideal gifting option. This lamp does not require any external lighting and is also extremely durable and is a strong illuminating light source. It is definitely a worthy purchase.

DC LED Night Lamp

Batman Metal Wall LED Night Lamp is handcrafted. It is made of recyclable steep making it a sustainable choice. With this lamp, you can turn your room into a batcave with the click of a button. It looks extremely stylish and is made of high quality materials making it durable and also environment friendly. It has LED lights which greatly saves power and does not heat up. The light produced by this lamp is also powerful. In a nutshell, it is a cool lamp to have and is ideal for DC fanatics who have always been fans of Batman. I mean, who hasn’t.

Powerful LED Wall Lamp Bedside Light

Citra Modern Minimalist Transparent 12W LED Wall Lamp Bedside Light has a minimal and innovative design. It is not like conventional lamps which makes it so unique. It looks modern and aesthetic and can be fixed on the wall. It would look ideal in restaurants, bedrooms, cafes, balconies or corridors. The warm while color of the light gives the room a very cozy and soothing vibe. Its build is of high quality and it is extremely durable. It does not require any bulb or external lighting source. The shape of the lamp is such that it covers a larger area making it an extremely reliable option.