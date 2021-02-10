Face steamers for steam inhalation

Asbob 3 In 1 Steamer

This facial steamer can be used for beauty as well as health purposes. You can use the sauna during facial, massaging and for face clean up. The vaporizer helps to clear the clogs and rejuvenates the skin. It is suitable for respiratory ailments therapy, aromatherapy, cold nose and throat treatment, bronchitis, laryngitis, hay fever, arthritis and asthma. This steamer can be used on normal, oily, dry, combination and sensitive skin types. It makes skin become ideal neutral skin: tender, younger and healthier. It is perfect for small salons and for use at home to treat cold and cough.

Wonder Steam Inhaler

This product is made of plastic and hence, is easy to clean and maintain. The steam sauna vaporizer is designed in a unique way, made up of plastic body, which is shock free and light. A nasal steamer is provided to promote relief from cold, throat infection and congestion problems. You can choose to add inhalants such as eucalyptus essential oil and other medicines. It will help you get relief from ailments like common cold cough, stuffy nose, headaches, sinusitis and bronchitis etc. It is highly suitable for people who frequently suffer from respiratory issues.

Dr Trust Steamer

This steamer provides vapour therapy for colds, flu, bronchitis and other respiratory ailments. Its soothing steam penetrates nasal, sinus and throat passages, clears and naturally heals. It relieves persistent cold and cough. The plastic hood is contoured to cradle the face comfortably. It directs warm moist air right into the nose and throat to temporarily relieve nasal, sinus, and chest congestion. Water goes into the unit’s easy-to-fill base where a heater gently boils it. The steamer comes with an adjustable control. This lets you choose the amount of steam that rises up into the hood.

HealthSense Nano-Cure FS 550 Medical Facial Steamer

This steamer does not sprinkle water from the outlet and hence, is safe to be used by kids and adults. It provides efficient therapy for respiratory ailments like sinusitis, allergies and improves sensory capabilities in children. It clears nasal and sinus passages to ease congestion and effectively relieves cough, cold, flu, bronchitis. It ensures consistent steam flow which covers the entire face. The steam passes through a UV Lamp to ensure hygiene while the skin and nasal passage is being treated. Its ceramic PTC heating element ensures fast heating within 40 seconds.