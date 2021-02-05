Face creams to protect your baby’s soft and gentle skin

Overall protection

This baby face cream will give your baby’s skin all the goodness that it requires. This cream also provides nourishment and protection that is essential today. It is enriched with vitamin E that gives the skin a healthy and soft look. It also helps to retain the moisture. This cream also protects the baby’s skin from dryness and reduces the irritation caused by it. Sebamed Baby Protective Facial Cream contains chamomile extracts, panthenol and allantoin which have properties to promote the overall health of your baby’s skin. Along with this, it has anti-bacterial properties that protect the skin from various skin diseases.

Sensitive skin

Here is a baby cream for parents who want all natural products for their kids. This cream contains milk properties that provides nourishment and locks moisture, murumuru and shea butter that has soothing and anti-inflammatory properties to calm irritated skin. It has also been dermatologically tested that makes it absolutely safe for your child’s skin. Mamaearth Natural Baby Face Cream is natural and absolutely free of parabens, SLS, mineral oil, petroleum, etc. It also has oats that relieves dry, irritated and itchy skin.

Deep nourishment

Here is a face cream that will give immense benefits to your baby’s skin. This face cream has organic key ingredients that provide the goodness of nature to the skin. It is enriched with hydrolyzed milk protein that acts a nourishing and moisturizing agent. For soft and smooth skin, it also contains shea butter and apricot oil which is an essential ingredient in baby products. This cream also contains jojoba oil which makes the texture light and non-sticky for your baby’s comfort. The Moms Co. Natural Baby Cream is hypoallergenic and gentle which suits sensitive skin too. It also contains vitamin A, E and F for deep nourishment of your skin.

Protective barrier

Now you don’t have to worry about your baby’s skin indoors or outdoors. This baby face cream not only offers intense nourishment but also protects it from other harmful particles. Mommy Pure Natural Baby Face Cream consists of natural ingredients and is completely free of toxins and other harmful substances. It contains ingredients like peony which is rich in anti oxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties. It also contains shea butter that is rich in vitamins and minerals to soothe and enrich the skin with goodness. This cream also forms a protective barrier that protects the skin and strengthens it.