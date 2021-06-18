For healthy-glowing skin

This glowing fairness cream reduces dark spots and keeps your skin well moisturized. Its formula contains Vitamin 83, Pro-Vitamin B5, and Vitamin E that supports cell renewal, boosting elasticity & skin radiance. The SPF in the cream helps protect your skin from harsh sun rays and prevents skin tanning giving you soft, glowing, and brighter looking skin. Pick this up if you are looking for a product that not only nourishes and brightens your skin but is also a proven antioxidant to help protect your skin against the sun.

Enriched with natural ingredients

This one is great to even out your skin tone and reduce dark spots. The formula consists of mulberry extracts and liquorice that are known to be rich in antioxidants that prevent the occurrence of blemishes and reduce pigment formation. To use this day cream - first gently wash your face with a face wash, then apply and massage the cream all over your face until it's fully absorbed. We found regular use of this cream produces brighter skin and fades the appearance of any discolorations. A great buy for all skin types.

For all skin types

This is a brand that needs no introduction and has been a daily staple in many of our skincare regimens. A light-weight moisturizing cream, this one has a high concentration of Vitamin C that is known for its strong brightening, exfoliating and antioxidant properties. The face cream has UV filters which help in reducing three types of spots - dark spots, UV Spots, and pimple spots. To use - wash your face with a good cleanser then apply the cream evenly on your face and neck area. Regular use of this product gives you blemish-free, brighter skin. Pick this up if you are looking for visible results.

Gel and cream

Enriched with mulberry, saxifrage, and grape extracts, this cream is formulated to soothe, nourish and brighten your skin tone. Its hydrating formula is easily absorbed and builds moisture, leaving you with youthful-looking supple skin. The unique gel-cream formula helps in brightening and overriding the harmful effects of the sun. If you spend a lot of time outdoors and are in search of a cream that reduces dark spots and prevents you from that burnt cookie look, then this detaining gel and cream are for you.