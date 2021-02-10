Experiment play and learn with these construction toys

Easy to Learn and Use

This toy is ideal for children between 6-14 years of age. This toy teaches kids science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) concepts. It is extremely engaging, thus keeping kids occupied for a longer time than other conventional toys. The toy requires absolutely no tool for assembly. These toys teach kids the concept of motion, elasticity, and various concepts of mechanics in a fun and interesting way. The toy requires building from scratch and kids can either build it alone or with a friend which approximately would take them 90 minutes. The product also comes with an age-appropriate manual for kids to follow.

Creative and fun

The lego toys come with a wide range of colorful lego bricks, doors, wheels, axles, and propellers allowing your kid’s imagination to run wild. Different models can be built simultaneously using these lego blocks. This product is ideal for kids above 4 years of age. The possibilities of construction are endless and even if kids don’t know where to start from they can follow instructions using the easy-to-understand manual provided with the toy. The quality of this product is great as is a standard of any Lego product.

For logical skills

The SARTHAM construction toy is ideal for children above 8 years of age. It helps kids enhance their reasoning and logical skills. The product comes with an easy to understand guide. The product enables kids to indulge in long hours of learning and fun. It gives them the creative freedom to innovate and create. Kids love to build things using screws and spanners and it allows them to think and build and create. It's extremely safe for children and contains no sharp or dangerous items. In a nutshell, this product truly defines creativity in every way possible.

Making Learning Super Fun

The Mechanix toy is appropriate for children above 7 years of age. The product comes with an instruction manual explaining step by step how to construct different innovative objects. It improves reasoning and logical skills in your kids and also allows them to be as innovative as possible. It covers STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) learning as well. In the era of smart learning, this toy is the best choice for your little ones where they can learn a lot through fun and play. Even parents would love building things with their kids making it a great way to spend time with them. This product is absolutely worth the purchase.