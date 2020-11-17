Expand your storage with these USB C flash drives

For storage you can rely on

Made by a respected brand in the field of data storage, you can count on this flash drive to securely store your important files. Featuring a USB C and a traditional USB connector, this drive makes high-speed data transfer between all your devices, easy. While the swivel design and fine finish give it a sleek and stylish look, it also comes with a convenient key ring hole. You won’t have to worry about the drive overheating thanks to the all-metal body that works as a heatsink, helping keep it cool.

If you’re looking for a dual-port flash drive that’s dependable, pick this one.

Satisfy your need for speed

Featuring 32GB of storage, this flash drive is ideal for freeing up space on your mobile phone or tablet. Packed with the latest USB 3.2 technology, you get incredibly fast transfer speeds of up to 5GB per second that allow to you to add all your photos, videos, and more quickly and easily. Easy to use and well built, the compact design and included cap makes it easy to carry in your backpack or your handbag with equal ease.

If your daily work or studies involve transferring data and files or you need a small, portable bank on your vacation, pick this one without a second thought.

For excellent data protection

Compatible with many most popular computer systems and mobile platforms, you can use this fantastic flash drive to effortlessly share images, videos, and other files between all your devices.

We were very impressed by the premium quality of this drive at a low price. You won’t have to stress about occasional drops as the well-designed steel body makes this drive durable.

This flash drive also comes with a plastic dust cap which is great to protect the USB C connector from dirt and damage.

We recommend buying this product if you’re looking for a capable flash drive with robust features.

Top performance in a compact body

You won’t have any trouble moving files and media between your phone and computer as this drive is backward compatible with your USB 3.0 and 2.0 connection equipped devices. Weighing just 20gm, this drive is small and light enough to carry around easily. With USB 3.1 technology and transfer speed up to 150MB/s, you can spend less time waiting for your data to transfer. Apart from its excellent design, the swivel cap helps protect the connector port from damage while carrying it.

For fast transfers and ultra-portability, this flash drive has our vote.