Excellent acoustic guitars to start learning music

Vintage Feel

The design of this Epiphone PRO-1 6 Strings Right-handed Acoustic Guitar immediately evokes vintage. Made out of mahogany & steel, this Guitar is a dreadnought-style acoustic guitar that has been perfected since 1932 so that speaks for itself. It uses rosewood for the fingerboard to reduce finger fatigue. The tuners have an 18:1 tuning gear that makes finding the correct pitch quick and intuitive. The company provides a 1-year warranty on this guitar.

Plain Plaid

This Ashton Acoustic Guitar AJR - 39C guitar might look plain on the outside but packs quite the punch. It comes with a set of 6 guitar picks, an additional string set, and a cover for the whole set. The guitar is made from a high-quality ply which makes it durable while not losing a whole lot of music performance. It also has an external jack that you can plug into any speaker system and it will draw power through that same wire and send over music that you can absolutely listen to on the speakers.

Mighty Best

Yamaha is no stranger when it comes to musical instruments and the Yamaha FS100C Acoustic Guitar is an example of that. It is made entirely from Rosewood so that definitely makes up not just for durability but also for excellent audio output. It weighs just 5.3 KGs so while not exactly lightweight, still not heavy that it will make things uncomfortable. It is right-hand oriented. It has 21 frets.

All the Masters

Now the Cort AD810 Dreadnought Acoustic Guitar is made from a lot of different materials to provide the best music output possible at the range. The trunk is made from spruce, the body from mahogany and the sides from rosewood. The guitar is suitable for flat-pickers and is right hand oriented. The guitar comes with guitar picks, Gig Bag, guitar strap, tuner & a book. The strings are coated to protect from humidity, dust & sweat. Even the bridge is scooped and designed in a manner where it can sustain a greater load. This is one heck of an all-in-one deal.