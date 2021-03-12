Everyday bras for great support and comfort

Amazon-fp

Add a playful touch
This is a wire-free bra for everyday use. It is made of soft cotton fabric - 95% cotton and 5% elastane. It provides full coverage to avoid top spillage. It has seamless moulded cups for a sleek look. The ladder trim detailing on the cups adds a playful touch. It comes equipped with fully adjustable straps for a custom fit. This bra is available in two colours – black and white. This non-padded Amante bra is great for regular use.

Get all-day comfort
The antibacterial ultra-fresh technology on the fabric helps you stay fresh and comfortable for longer by reducing 99% of the odour causing bacteria according to the lab tests. This full-coverage shaper bra with contoured panels in cups is ideal for all-day comfort. This bra comes with a custom fit and broad fabric straps which provide the no-slip promise. This bra is available in a wide range of sizes and colours including black, blue opal, white, burgundy and skin.

Give yourself a youthful look
The side shaper panel in this bra lifts and brings in the breast for a youthful, uplifted and slimmer shape. The moulded cups make the chest look smooth and seam-free under clothes. The double-layered cups ensure additional nipple coverage. The bra provides a high coverage style for no-spill and gentle support. It is made from great quality cotton yarn for superior durability, smoother feel and richer colour. The bra is available in a plethora of colours including red, blue, beige among many others.

Comfort comes first
This bra is made of 92% cotton and 8% lycra. The super combed cotton elastane stretch fabric ensures great comfort and an amazing fit. This bra is non-padded and has seamless cups making it highly suitable for regular use. It is wire-free for light fit and comfort all day long. The full front coverage provides great support and ensures there is no spill. This bra is available in many sizes and a variety of colours – white, pink, red, black etc.

