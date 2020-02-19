Essentials That Will Make You A Stud On The Football Field

Nivia Storm Rubber Football

One is always on the lookout for the perfect ball and with not all football grounds having the right amount of grass or being artificial in nature, the ball has to be able to handle the rough surface. With the rubberized Nivia storm, it is suitable to play on such surfaces. The rubber outer shell of this football makes it durable and resistant to abrasion and it delivers a good performance.

The durability of this football will help you cover many more matches with your gang of friends and as the name says, do not worry and keep playing even if a storm is coming.

Nivia 454O Synthetic Pro Carbonite Football Stud

People love footballers but also love those colorful football shoes whose importance cannot be underestimated. The right pair of shoes could be the difference between that curling free kick in goal or a fluffed penalty. The outsole of the shoe is capable of playing on synthetic turfs or hard grounds while the insole is waterproof.

The heel is molded for protection and a secure heel fit which provides that perfect fit. The insole is made from a light-weight fabric for better comfort and the Nivia 4540 studs give you the confidence to go out on the field and showcase your skills with the ball.

Vector X Street Soccer Rubber Moulded Football, Size 5

The vector X is made of premium moulded rubber which makes it suitable on any surface while a unique addition is the rubber bladder which holds air within and prevents leakage of air. This ball effectively maintains the air pressure and the standard size of the ball is 5 which is the perfect size for casual neighbourhood games or for basic training.

The standard size and the exceptional balance of the ball along with the strong bladder make it the perfect ball for training purposes. If you are one who is heading out for a game on a daily basis and is looking for a durable ball then look no further than the Vector X.

Vector X Armour Football Shoes

They say it is designed to dominate on the ground and one can say that it does prove right in that regard. These men’s football shoes feature a soft footbed that offers a barefoot feel on the ball while the Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC) sole provides a synthetic alternative to traditional leather shoes and is extremely durable.

Each shoe has 14 studs on the sole which provides ample grip while you score those goals while the shoe design is trendy and gives a fashionable look. The pair of shoes also boast of a lace fastening style which apparently takes less time to fasten those laces.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.