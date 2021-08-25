For minor work

Every home has minor repair work from time to time. It can range from cutting, sanding, plying to basic DIY. The STANLEY 12-in-1 multi tool helps you do it easily. The STANLEY multi tool includes 1-Piece Long Nose Plier, 1-Piece Wire Cutter, 1-Piece Saw, 1-Piece 1/4 Screwdriver, 1-Piece Small Knife, 1-Piece Bottle Opener, 1-Piece Curve Jaw Plier, 1-Piece 5/16 Screwdriver, 1-Piece File, 1-Piece Large Knife, 1-Piece Phillips Screwdriver and 1-Piece 1/8 Standard Screwdriver. It is made of hardened steel, is lightweight, and is easy to store. The high quality nylon holster can be strapped on to the belt, this helps to carry the tools anywhere.

Adjustable spanner

Taparia 1170-6 Adjustable Spanner is made up of high grade forging quality steel. This spanner comes with a wrench of 6 inches. Therefore it allows you to perform complex technical work with ease. This adjustable spanner comes with a laser mark scale which helps to observe adjustments conveniently. The phosphate finish also prevents the formation of rust and gives an attractive look with sturdiness to this spanner.

Strong grip

Having a hammer at home is very important and Real Sledge Hammer with its fine fibre handle is the perfect tool to have. The ergonomic rubber grip handle absorbs shock & vibration reducing fatigue and the special bonding process ensures that the head never gets loose from the handle. The head of the hammer is forged from high-grade Alloy Steel and rim tempered for durability and safety.

For humid climate

Amazon Brand- Solimo Duct Tape is one of the most versatile DIY tapes, manufactured using a strong, synthetic rubber adhesive base and a backing consisting of water-resistant, PE coated cotton mesh. The tape is waterproof and maintains its adhesion strength in cold, hot, and humid environments. The duct tape offers extra strong tensile strength and can be easily removed from surfaces without damaging the surface or leaving any residues.