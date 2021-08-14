Professional stapler

AmazonBasics Stapler with 1000 Staples is ideal for home or office, this stapler gets the job done quickly and easily. The stapler holds up to 200 staples at a time, which means less time spent reloading and more time for stapling and moving on with your day. The stapler can also be opened for tacking, great for posting information to a bulletin board and to fasten together up to 10 standard sheets of paper at a time. Full rubber base keeps stapler securely in place during use-no skidding or slipping.

Scribble pads

MENORAH - A5 Office Pad are premium writing blocks completely made by skilled master bookbinders using the choice of raw materials. It contains 100 GSM Paper with 100 squared pages that's good enough for all your creative drawings & journaling, they are thick paper with bleed resistant & Micro-Perforations for clean tearing.The durable hardcover backing with embossed back cover gives you a support while writing.Scribbling Pads are available in both A4 Size & A5 Size to fit all your ideas.

Good material

IMPRINT Metal Binder Clips is a pack of 96 of good quality metal clips. The Binder Clips Set 24 each of Size 32mm, 25mm,19mm, 15mm Binder Clips are not only useful in regular office purposes and lots of other home, craft, DIY utilities. Metal binder clips are great when you want something to hold a bunch of documents or want to ensure your files are together. They are substitutes for stapler pins in case you don’t want your papers to have holes.

Stationery kit

SMKT Stationery Kit is a professional home and office decor products supplier. Almost all kinds of products supplied by SMKT are covered with high-quality materials and product categories are mainly office products, home decoration storage products, business gifts products, and so on. There is a storage box, pen & pencil holder, document holder, file cabinets, desk pad, ashtray, remote control holder, tissue box cover, business card case, makeup mirror, decor candle holder, and multiple types of pencils. It is an excellent product for personal use or for gifting.