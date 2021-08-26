Dispose paper

The most efficient way of disposing of paper waste is by shredding it. AmazonBasics 8-Sheet Cross Cut Paper and Credit Card Shredder is an easy to use shredder and a value for money considering other expensive shredders with similar features. This is of a good quality and sturdy. With this, all your shredding needs will be taken care of.

Elegant colour

Paper pins and clips are very important for your office desk.However, this is the thing that you tend to lose easily. oddpod™ Premium Rose Gold Office Stationery Essentials beautiful pin & clip holder is very efficient and adds to the aesthetics. Also, the rose gold colour looks very elegant. This can be a great gift as well.

Assorted markers

Writing on a white board would definitely require assorted markers to make the text colourful and add emphasis. Cello Whitemate Whiteboard Markers are some great quality markers, in multiple colours and at a reasonable price. These 6 Fun, brilliant colors with easily erasable ink write longer than most other markers.

Colourful sticky notes

An essential element of a work desk is sticky notes. To help you organise, prioritise and not miss your work. COI Note Pad/Memo Book with Sticky Notes & Clip Holder is an assorted set of colourful sticky notes that will definitely do the job and make your desk look smart. Also, the price is pretty reasonable and can be a recurring purchase.