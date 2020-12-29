Essential accessories for wildlife photography

Hard camera case

AmazonBasics brings this Hard Camera Case in the size Small. Keep valuable camera gear safely stored and reliably protected with the AmazonBasics Hard Camera Case. Unlike soft-sided camera bags, the rugged case’s hard plastic shell can handle bumps, drops, and knocks, ensuring safe transport of equipment from one location to another. Its folding front handle and dual holes for optional locking (padlocks not included) make the case easy to carry and extra secure. The AmazonBasics Hard Camera Case comes with pre-cut foam squares that make it easy to customize the interior. Remove, re-arrange, or reshape the squares for specific placement that will perfectly protect stored equipment.

Camera bean bag

WildRoar has this Camera Bean Bag which is Waterproof. This bean bag is made of water-proof material. It has a strong zip (world’s best zipper brand) you can fill the material of your choice. Zip is further covered with flap. There are handles for conveniently carrying the bag. We have also introduced ANTI FALL STRAPS in the bag, it helps to avoid bag falling down in safari gypsy. Size of the bag is appropriate to give support to big tele lenses as well as small lenses. It requires approx. 5 to 6 kg filling. Made of strong and rugged material. Can be used on Car window or on ground. Very useful in Wildlife Safari vehicles to rest your lens for shooting.

Neoprene Coat

This is a generic Neoprene Coat for AF-S NIKKOR 200-500 mm f/5.6E ED VR. It has Absolute Indian Camo print. Camocoats 100% closed-cell waterproof neoprene coats help you venture out in the forest giving total camouflage whilst keeping your beloved lens safe and secured. Quality and precision is an integral part of Cam-O-Coats products. The print gives a very classic look and gives a premium look. All the coats are meticulously made giving utmost attention to detail while catering to the needs of photographers. It is 100% Water resistant and scratch proof which makes it durable. It has thermal protection and is user friendly.

Protective camera cover

Easy Cover brings Silicone Protective Camera Cover and Case for Nikon D5600 in camouflage print. It is made of high quality silicone material, soft and slim cover custom molded for NIKON. The stability and precise cut button ports allows you easily access to all function freely. Access to memory card and battery compartment is given. It also Protects your digital camera from dust, sweat, finger prints, scratches. D5600 No effect on camera functions at all Compact, lightweight and extremely durable design, comfortable grips and washable Anti-skid grip surfaces for much more.