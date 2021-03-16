Ergonomic Gaming Chairs with inspiring designs and comfort

The Most Basic Ergonomic Gaming Chair

Green Soul Beast Series Multi-Functional Ergonomic Gaming Chair (GS-600) consists of an internal frame made out of metal and the upholstery is Fabric & PU Leather. It is breathable so you won’t feel sweaty on your back. It has 3 years of warranty and has 180 degrees recline. The maximum carrying capacity is 120 kgs and the sustainable height is upto 5ft 10” (or about 178 cms). It has a headrest and adjustable 3D armrests.

Inspiring Design

This chair has a racing inspired design and features a cool black & gold accent color scheme that really punches it above its price tier. Casinokart CarbonXpro Mystic Series Ergonomic Gaming Chair is made from polyurethane and the frame is made of nylon. The internal frame is made of metal which provides for a solid support. It has 3 years of warranty and supports upto 100 kgs weight in total. Comes with a headrest and cushion for back support.

Professional Gaming Chair

Casa Copenhagen Professional Gaming Chair gives you serious gamer vibes with its black and red color scheme. It has adjustable height and offers a 360 degree swivel. The internal frame is metal while the outer structure is made of premium PU leather. It also has foldable 5-star foot rest. The 5 point base is built like a tank and it has wheels so you can roll it off anywhere you want.

Made for Pros

One look at the Prostep Gaming Chair is all you want to convince yourself to buy it. This chair is built like a tank with professionals in mind. It comes with full black color and neon-green accents that elevate its look to a punch above its tier. It comes fully disassembled with easy assemble instructions that you can do at your home itself. It can support upto 120 kgs and can turn into a semi-recliner with its slight 45 degree tilt and leg rest. It has 360 degrees of rotation, adjustable height, adjustable pillow height and arm rest.