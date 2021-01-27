Enjoy trendy hairstyles with these top styling creams for women

Best protein hair cream

This natural hair cream is ideal for people who've gone overboard on the heat styling and other hair damaging practices. Full of natural goodness, it has Wheatgerm oil, almond oil, amla extract, shikakai extract, Brahmi & bhringraj extract, soy protein, thistle and more in a cream base. Lightweight and full of protein protect now you can nourish the hair from root to shaft while styling more efficiently. Leave your hair looking soft, shiny and salon ready every time. If you're looking for a styling cream that suits all hair types, try this one.

Natural moulding and easy styling

Shape, sculpt and define your hair with ease. A little goes a long way as this advanced formula is crafted with Argan Oil, Amla extracts and Shea Butter. Get thicker feeling hair that you can define and forget about all day long. We love the easy volume we get for all kinds of hairstyles. Besides the water-soluble formula is non-greasy and makes it easy to wash out quickly. If you're looking for a nourishing cream to style and condition all kinds of hair, this is it.

Stronghold without stiffness

Suitable for daily use this classic styling cream is great for holding your hair in place. Boosted with a wonderfully reinvigorating citrus scent, it gives you ample hold without damaging your strands. Now you can say goodbye to greasy oils and get control over the most unruly hair quickly. Get plenty of value for money with this advanced formulation that has Vitamin E and Pro-Vitamin B5. When you want soft, manageable hair that can is easy to restyle, this is the product you need.

Natural Styling & Hold Hair Cream

Curl defining; you can get salon-like styling quickly and easily with this incredible formula. Packed with the natural goodness of organic flaxseed and olive extracts, this hair cream is suitable for daily use. The water-soluble formula is easy to rinse out and restyle whenever you need it. Moisturising and nourishing from the inside out, you can now infuse your hair with plant-based extracts that naturally boost hair growth and strengthen your strands. 100% natural, and with no SLS, Parabens, Heavy Metals, Triclosan, Formaldehyde, Phosphates or other nasties, pick this if you're looking for a non-toxic, made safe product to use or gift to a loved one.