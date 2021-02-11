Enjoy the best cup of coffee with these top coffee makers

Best smart coffee maker

Ideal for making your favourite cold and hot coffees, this coffee maker comes packed with features. The box includes the insulated travel mug, spoon, and a docking station that connects via Bluetooth to a dedicated app. Thanks to its spill-proof and lightweight design, it makes for an excellent travel companion. Featuring heating and frothing abilities, you can quickly make a variety of cafe-style drinks at the press of a button. What's more, the cup has excellent insulation, so you can keep your coffee at the temperature you want. If you're looking for a great device for coffee on the go, this one's for you.

Best drip coffee maker

Made from high-quality materials, this uses heat resistant plastics and stainless steel, giving it a premium look. Thanks to the concealed, 450W heating element you can get piping hot coffee in just a few minutes. A notable feature is its microfine filter which gives you a rich decoction and delicious tasting coffee every time. Along with accurate heat control, the thermal fuse makes sure that your device is well protected and prevents the coffee from burning. Efficient and extremely user friendly, it's easy to see why this device is so popular. If you're looking for a capable coffeemaker to hello you jump start your day, pick this one.

Stylish and powerful

Ideal for family breakfasts, this coffee maker is easy to use and makes up to 750ml of coffee at a time. With a sleek and eye-catching design, this machine is an ideal addition to any home. Its features include an efficient heating coil that heats rapidly and a heat-resistant, borosilicate glass carafe that stores the brewed coffee. If you're a coffee lover, you'll appreciate that it also includes a keep-warm function that keeps the prepared coffee at the optimum temperature. Available at a wallet-friendly price, we find this coffee maker well worth the money.

For an affordable coffee maker with an ideal blend of looks and function, we recommend buying this one.

Ideal for offices

Featuring a compact design, this coffee maker is perfect for offices with limited space. Suitable for a range of coffee types, you can use it to make 1200ml of filter or black coffee. With a single button, operating this machine is effortless. Other features include a neon indicator light, warming plate, a handy water level indicator, and an overflow hole that redirects excess water. As it comes with a removable, washable filter, keeping it clean is easy, and you won't have to worry about buying replacements frequently. If you're looking for a large capacity coffee maker that's easy to maintain, your search ends here.