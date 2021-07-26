Fun for everyone

This blaster is designed with a rotating barrel for quick drawing and firing. The gun holds 6 high-quality foam darts that let you blast away as fast as you can pull the trigger. The powerful blaster lets you shoot the darts as far as 75 feet for long-distance target practice. The barrel flips open for easy reloads at the press of a button. Its bright blue and orange colours are sure to fire your kid's imagination. The blaster is suitable for kids 8 years and above. Buy it to send your kids on fun-filled adventures.

For a hidden surprise

This toy is a shield that conceals 2 hidden blasters. When the button shaped like a star is pressed, the toy shield opens up to reveal the twin blasters. The blaster is capable of shooting two foam darts at a time to take down the bad guys. The toy combines the superhero shield with foam blasters for double the fun. The plastic used in the design of the toy is non-toxic and safe for kids. The blaster ships with 6 ready to use darts to get the fun started. Buy it as a surprise gift for your little superhero.

Made for fun memories

This gun comes with an easy-to-use pull-back trigger feature. Simply load the soft foam bullets from the front muzzle, pull the lever at the back, take aim and fire. We know that when choosing a toy, your kid's safety is your biggest concern. This blaster child-friendly design meets ISI safety standards and has been tested in a NABL accredited lab on 72 different parameters for safety and performance. The blaster is suitable for kids 6 years and above. Buy it to get your kids running around again.

Getting your kids active

This blaster ships with 5 foam darts and 5 suction darts. Use the foam darts to shoot imaginary villains and the suction darts to practice your aim on a target board. A magazine fitted under the blaster's barrel holds 4 foam darts for easy, quick reloads. The blaster weighs 320g and is 240mm long, comfortable weight and size that will not strain your child's wrist. The soft foam bullets are safe for kids and have a range of 20 meters. Buy it to fire your child's imagination.