Great results from the very first wash

This detergent powder is specifically designed for fully automatic washing machines. The detergent's formula makes it capable of dissolving the toughest stains even in areas that are hard to clean like the cuffs, underarm and collar. The detergent is specifically formulated to be tough on germs so, you don't need to stress if your kids come home caked in mud. It requires just 1 scoop for front-loading machines and 3 scoops for top loading machines, providing great performance with outstanding value. Buy it to keep your laundry germ-free.

Say goodbye to stains

This detergent powder comes in a 1kg pack of 2. The detergent's anti-fading technology keeps your clothes looking good as new, even after multiple washes. It is safe to use on both colored and white clothing, making the whites and the colors visibly brighter. It has been formulated to create just the correct density of soapy foam to make it safe for both top and front loading washing machines. Its powerful stain and germ-busting action result in you not having to soak your laundry before washing. Buy it to keep your colored clothes looking brand new.

Perfect care for your clothes

Shipping in a pack weighing 6kg, this detergent powder will keep you well-stocked no matter how big your laundry loads. The detergent completely dissolves in water which increases its cleaning and stain removal efficiency. No residue being left behind during a washing cycle ensures your washer-dryer stays clog-free. 1 scoop for a regular load and 1.5 scoops for a heavier load is all it takes to get your laundry clean and stain-free. Buy it to keep your laundry soft and smelling great.

Gentle on the hands and clothes

This biodegradable detergent powder contains no phosphates, sulfates or chlorine, making it safe for your handwashing. The detergent can be used in both top and front-loading machines due to its low foam intensity caused by the absence of harsh chemicals. The powder is enriched with neem and lemon, neem helps clean while lemon adds a zesty fragrance to your laundry. The detergent is packaged in organic, reusable handmade bags made by rural women to be eco-friendly. Buy it if you're in the market for a washing powder and have sensitive skin or suffer from skin allergies.