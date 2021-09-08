Spotless cleaning with minimal effort

This dishwashing liquid features a formulation that uses the power of enzymes to help you effortlessly rid your utensils of grime and oil. In addition, you won't have to worry about any germs on your vessels as it is enriched with antibacterial neem extracts. While it has a pleasing citrus fragrance, its ski-safe ingredients make it gentle on your hands. As you only need a tiny amount of the liquid for an entire load of vessels, this 1L-pack will last you many months.

For an effortless way to clean dishes, pick this liquid.

Eco-friendly dishwashing solution

Made from non-toxic ingredients, you can use this fantastic dishwashing liquid to safely clean your family's dishes. It has a mild fragrance and helps you deep clean used vessels with minimal scrubbing. It uses enzymes found in its natural ingredients to break down organic matter and give you impressive cleaning. Being 100% plant-based, we find it suitable for use in homes with babies or pets. So if you're looking for an effective dishwashing liquid that's good for the environment, this one's for you.

Powerful stain removal

Developed to cut through heavy grease and oil residue, this liquid really packs a punch. You won't have to worry about white marks on your dishes after you're done, as this dishwashing liquid uses a unique residue-free formulation. Powerful and efficient, a teaspoon of this fantastic solution is sufficient for a sink full of dishes. We find this pack of four offers great value and is an ideal purchase for use in large households or just to stock up your cleaning supplies.

Pick this dishwashing liquid for its outstanding cleaning power.

Ideal care for utensils and your hands

From a trusted homecare brand, you won't have to doubt this liquid's quality and performance. Equipped with 'Active Power' molecules that cut through dirt and grime, you'll find doing the vessels less of a chore using this heavy-duty liquid. Along with the cleansing properties of lime, its other ingredients include powerful antimicrobial properties, so you won't have to stress about bacteria. A little goes a long way with this dishwashing liquid, and this affordably-priced 2L pack will last you a long time.

For a dishwashing liquid at a pocket-friendly price, we highly recommend buying this one.