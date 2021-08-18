24-hour moisturizing for scared, troubled skin.

This potent antioxidant moisturizer has a unique Vitamin E phosphate moisturizer that soothes and replenishes the skin to provide long-lasting hydration. The advanced formula hydrates for up to 24 hours, feels light on the skin, and leaves skin softer and smoother while being safe and gentle. It also works to repair skin from sunburn and to prevent stretch marks due to pregnancy. Great for all skin types, this is an ideal all-around option for those who want a high-quality product that helps with scars, redness, acne, soothing.

24-Hour long-lasting moisturizing.

Enriched with moistening, anti-dehydrating agents, Atoderm Cream helps the skin retain moisture and prevents it from evaporating. Besides this, it can be used from head to toe on everyone, including babies. To get the best results, apply this cream after cleansing and drying the skin. We loved how the skin feels soft, supple, and well moisturized after consistent use. But, of course, a little goes a long way with this moisturizer. So if your skin needs intense moisture, this rich, thick cream by Bioderma is ideal. Add this 200ml tube to your cart right away.

Best all-around moisturizing cream.

A true classic, there’s a good reason why this cream remains popular with several people. Containing the goodness of sweet almond oil and Vitamin E, it provides immediate and long-lasting relief that is absorbed quickly and leaves the skin feeling soft and smooth. Well formulated, its unique formula binds water to the skin and prevents moisture loss.

Fragrance-free and gentle, it works equally well on both the face and body. We recommend liberal application as often as needed to replenish even the driest skin.

Moisturise without making skin oily.

Despite its fast-absorbing texture, this moisturizer is packed with the goodness of powerful hydrators, emollients, and occlusives like shea butter to lock it all in. In addition, Polyglutamic Acid delivers plenty of moisture and reduces the loss of water. At the same time, the combination of Sepicalm, oat extract, Squalane, Vitamin B5, and Amino acid continues to calm and nourish for a long time after application. Besides, this product is non-comedogenic, hypoallergenic, and fragrance-, paraben-, alcohol-, dye, and essential oils -free. Especially noteworthy for its ultra-lightweight formula, we recommend this gentle pick for those who prefer lighter hydration during the day.