Beautifully sporty model car

This remote-controlled car measures 7 inches in length. The car requires 3 AA batteries, while the remote control requires 2 AA batteries to work. The remote-controlled car comes fully assembled, so you do not have to worry about putting it together and missing a piece. The car is beautifully painted and compliments the sporty design of the car. The range of remote control ensures your child can always see where the car is going at all times. This provides fewer chances that it will get lost or bump into something. Buy it to surprise your child for his birthday.

Get ready to play

This racing car is perfect for a child of any age. The remote-controlled vehicle is based on a popular sports model that is sure to thrill your child. The car can be controlled to move in all four directions easily. The car's headlights and rear lights light up to give your kids a more thrilling experience even in low lighting conditions. Ready to play straight out of the box, all you need to do is add a few batteries. Buy it to reward your child for good behavior or good school grades.

Ideal for use on rough surfaces

This remote-controlled monster truck measures 26.5cms in length and 11.5cms in height. The car can go really fast, making it an enjoyable, fun experience for both kids and adults. It ships with a 2.4ghz radio controller that can be held in one hand for easy control. The large soft, hollow tires and the car's suspension system ensure the truck makes it across rugged terrain like playgrounds and compounds without any trouble. It is perfect for outdoor play areas that usually have several bumps and hitches along the way. Buy it to let your children enjoy the outdoors again.

Looks just like the real thing

This remote-controlled sports car is modeled to look very close to its real-world counterpart. The remote control it ships with uses rechargeable batteries, this saves you the hassle and cost of buying new batteries. The car is fitted with butterfly doors that can actually be opened to reveal a detailed interior. The paint job on the remote-controlled car has a glossy finish to give it that expensive sports car look. It is outfitted with rubber tires and rims that add to the glamour of the model. Buy it for kids 3 years and older.