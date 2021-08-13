Ergonomically designed and detangles fast

A good hairbrush is your ticket to gorgeous hair that looks put together and styled. This paddle brush will make the detangling process quick, easy and smooth thanks to its ball-tipped bristles. It also comes with a convenient rubber grip that makes it easy to hold and use when you're fresh out of the shower. It is suitable and easy to use for both men and women's hair. The best part is that it contains a retractable pin that comes in handy for sectioning or cleaning the brush. Get this one for smooth, sleek styling.

Appreciate easy travel-friendly hairstyling

This hairbrush comes in a sleek black finish with a wooden handle, making it easy to hold while brushing out your hair. The ball-tipped bristles are made of nylon, flexible and moving with the hair, ensuring less pulling and breakage. Smaller than most brushes, this rectangular-shaped brush is 5 cm wide and 7 cm long and has nine neat rows of bristles. The mini size makes it super portable and great to throw in your handbag or purse while you're commuting or travelling on holiday.

For shiny locks without the pain

It comes in a vibrant yellow and black design, which will look stunning sitting on your vanity. If you want a hairbrush that efficiently gets all your tangles out and comes in a unique colour, add this to your cart. The tips of this brush also gently massage your scalp and boost blood circulation. The flexible cushion base comes in super handy and won't snag your hair at all. This brush can be used on both wet and dry hair. If you like to straighten your hair often, go for this one.

A versatile choice for frizzy hair

This brush comes with an air cushion base that will help massage your scalp. The bristles have been spaced out so that hair won't get stuck and pulled out from the roots. It also contains a hidden hair clip that attaches right to the base of the brush, a super convenient feature when you're on the go! This brush is designed to be anti-static, which means it won't add any extra frizz to your hair. That also makes it an excellent choice for people who hate dealing with static and frizz and are looking for a versatile brush that gets knots out quickly.