Enjoy popcorn in minutes with these top popcorn makers

Popcorn for two

Using this popcorn popper is easy and fun, and unlike commercial microwave popcorn, your fluffy popped kernels aren't covered with a questionable amount of butter. This microwave popcorn maker holds 8 cups of corn when full - enough for 2 to share. Its small size fits perfectly in dorm-sized microwaves and is perfect for everyday use. It is easy to clean and also dishwasher safe. Made with BPA free material, pick this waterproof popper for hassle-free popcorn making in your microwave.

Say yes to delicious non-greasy popcorn

This popcorn popper with a lid whips up to 15 cups of popcorn in just under 4 minutes. 100% food-grade silicone BPA and PVC free, this popcorn maker is collapsible making it an excellent space saver. To use - pop up the popper, remove the lid, add the kernels, gently drop the lid back into the bowl, heat in the microwave for 4-5 minutes or until the kernels pop. Pick this one as a tasty, economical, and healthy alternative to that greasy and expensive microwavable popcorn.

Popcorn in just 2 minutes

This small kitchen appliance for popcorn making is completely microwaving safe and made BPA-free food-grade plastic. It comes with a silicone inner cup used to keep popcorn kernels inside the red pot in any microwave oven. To use - fill the whole silicone cup with kernels and place it at the bottom in the red pot and cover it with the provided lid. Do not overfill and let kernels fall beneath the silicone cup in the red pot. Then place the popcorn maker red pot in the middle of the microwave. Popcorn will be usually done in 2 minutes but varies with microwave wattage. Add some butter/ margarine to taste on top of the popped corn. Pick this up for its convenient size.

Get oil-free popcorn without compromising on taste

This product comes with hot air technology that can easily pop the corn for a fun night with friends. The popping chamber is made of food-grade aluminum alloy and the surface is made of BPA-free. Durable and easy to use, this machine is also scratch and bump resistant. The popcorn maker comes with easy gripping options to serve the popcorn once it is all done and ready. It also comes along with a measurement cup to insert butter in the tub. Pick this up for its unique technology and petite size.