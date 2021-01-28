Enjoy perfect curls every time with these top curlers

Hop on the beach wave trend

This 38 mm tweezer is perfect for creating curls and the trending beach style waves. It takes only 30 seconds to heat up and helps you get ready in no time. It has 8 temperature settings so you can choose the one that suits your mood the best; whether you want a quick volume fix or if you prefer a lower temperature to protect your hair, this iron has it all. It comes with ionic tourmaline coating that gives you a smooth and shiny finish while the anti-static and smooth gliding technology helps to make the task easier and shorter without leaving a single hair frizzy. Pick this up to get big bouncy curls.

Gentle on your Hair for bouncy curls

This one comes with a 16mm barrel for bouncy curls. Its protective ceramic coating ensures even heat distribution and less hair damage for shiny and soft hair. The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool; you can safely hold it while you're styling for optimal ease of use. This curler heats up in just 60 seconds to give you bouncy, glamourous and full of life curls. For safety - the curler has a LED light that stops blinking when it is heated up and ready to use. Suitable for on-the-go women looking for instant heating and bouncy curls.

A value for money purchase for beginners

This hair curling iron takes about 5 minutes to heat up and give you long-lasting smooth curls. To use - section the hair into strands and take one section at a time, place the sections over the barrel, clamp roll and leave. For best results, hold the iron in place for approximately 20 seconds for light curls or just waves. When all curls are done and you are ready to show off your bouncy hair, spritz some hair spray for finishing touches. If you are a beginner and are looking to find a curler that is value for money then this one's for you.

For light curls with efficient safety measures

Get playful fun curls with this easy to handle hair curler. It comes with chrome-plated ceramic coating for extra safety. The hair curler has a clamp on the side to hold the hair while curling. It also has a 360° swivel cord that rotates conveniently and prevents unnecessary tangles. To ensure that your furniture or dresser is not damaged while keeping the hot curler on it as it comes with a safety stand to place the curler after use. It gradually heats up to 200°C, this is the optimum styling temperature for most hair types. Suitable for light curls for everyday styling.