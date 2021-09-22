Germ-free protection

This hand wash uses natural plant-based cleansers and ingredients to keep your hands free from germs and bacteria. Its antibacterial formula contains actives like surfactants and salicylic acid that attack germs at their core to ensure they are destroyed. The handwash comes in a 900ml refill bottle that can be used to refill any soap dispenser, even the travel kind, so you always have its germ busting protection wherever you go. Get this hand wash to keep your family and yourself safe from germs and bacteria.

Keep your hands smelling fresh

This hand wash does a fine job cleaning your hands while also leaving them smelling fresh with a zesty citrus fragrance. This hand wash offers ten times the protection against germs when compared to ordinary soaps that do not contain active cleansing ingredients as it does. You get two bottles at a great value, a 200ml soap dispenser bottle and a 1-litre refill bottle, now that's an offer you cannot ignore! Buy this combo pack to stop the spread of disease-causing germs with good hand hygiene.

For gentle hand care

There is no reason to sacrifice the softness and suppleness of your hands for cleanliness any longer. This hand wash has a formula that keeps your hands moisturised while fighting contagions and bacteria. Washing your hands with a small amount of this hand wash along with water is sufficient to protect yourself from infections and germs. The handwash comes in a 1-litre refill bottle that is sure to last a while. It has the gentle flowery fragrance of rose that revitalises and invigorates your senses. Add this handwash to your shopping cart for its light aroma and moisturising benefits.

Tough on germs

If you do a job that gets your hands badly soiled, like fixing your car tyres or taking out the garbage, then you need a powerful handwash to clean your hands. This handwash has been formulated to be tough on germs to give you the protection you need. In addition, a hand wash with this liquid soap leaves your hands with the soothing fragrance of lavender that is sure to please. With its fast-acting and moisturising formula that keeps germs away and cares for your skin, this handwash is highly recommended.