Enjoy cooking and juicing with these top juicer-mixer-grinders

Crushes ice

This portable juicer grinder is portable. It comes with a USB port so that you can charge your juicer beforehand. It is big enough to make 380 ml of juice. All you need to do is put chopped fruits and press the button. You can drink delicious fruit juices in the office, at the gym, or bring them to your kid’s sports tournament as a healthy snack. The blades are so sharp that they can even crush ice and you can make delicious ice cones for birthday parties. It is made with food-grade plastic so your juices won’t reek of plastic. Get this juicer today!

Comes with whooping 2000mAh battery

This juicer is not just portable but also convenient to charge. It is so handy and lightweight that you can carry it to school, office, parks, camping, absolutely anywhere you want. Built-in with 2000mAh battery, this juicer is very convenient to charge, you can simply connect it to power bank, laptop, computer, car or other USB devices. No need to worry about cleaning as the juicer cup and bottom part can be separated, so you can easily clean it. You can even grind vegetables and make baby food. If you are looking for something portable to drink your protein shakes on the go, this juicer is perfect for you.

Wide range of colours

Drink smoothies and shake anytime-anywhere! This juicer is a small package with a great deal. From juices, smoothies, gravies, to baby food, there is no grinding job this juicer cannot do. The whooping 2000mAh battery is more than enough for all your grinding needs. You can charge the juicer with basically anything that connects with a USB port. It also comes in a wide range of colours, so you can choose the colour that suits you best. If you are someone who travels and treks a lot, this juicer is perfect for you.

Perfect for bachelors

Make fruits interesting again! With this juicer, you can make banana juice or banana chocolate milkshake or a banana protein smoothie. This juicer is perfect for you if you love making mocktails and cocktails. You can juice just about any fruit as well as crush ice. Great for students and bachelors, this juicer is low maintenance, easy, as well as affordable. All it needs is USB port to charge and you are good to go! You can take this juicer on treks or hikes. Grab this juicer mixer grinder today if you are someone who struggles with space on the kitchen countertop.