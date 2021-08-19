Paisley printed luxury

This bedsheet pack comes with two double bedsheets and two pillow covers to go with them. The bedsheets have vibrant colours and exciting patterns that are sure to look good in any bedroom. They comfortably fit a queen-size mattress and can be easily tucked in due to their large size. High-quality dyes have been used in the bedsheet's design printing process, and the colours should not fade or run. Instead, they can be hand-washed or machine-washed to keep them clean and in good shape for years. Buy these bed sheets to brighten up your room.

Add colour to your bedroom

This bed sheet set is made from 100% cotton and is excellent for use all year round. The two striking colours - yellow and pink- have stunning patterns that add personality to any room. The yellow coloured bed sheet has a pretty floral design while the pink one has an abstract print; both designs are cleanly printed and showcase traditional Rajasthani block printing at their best. We're happy to report that these sheets do not wrinkle easily and are easy to wash. Buy this pair of sheets for their lightweight quality and colour options.

Sleep like royalty

This pack of 2 bedsheets and four pillow covers is made from glace cotton. Glace cotton is known for its durability and resistance to wear and tear. The fabric also has a more polished and lustrous look and feel. The bedsheets have brightly coloured geometric patterns that will brighten up any bedroom. The bed sheets are soft and do not wrinkle, which gives your room a chic look anytime. The pillowcases with the bedsheets have a matching design to create a bed-set that pulls the room's aesthetic together. Buy it as it makes a great housewarming gift for close friends and family.

Stay comfortable all night long.

These bed sheets are made from brushed microfiber to give you a wrinkle-free and breathable fabric to sleep on. The Set contains two bedsheets and four pillow covers, so you can easily alternate between two distinct looks for your room. These sheets would also look great in a child's room. The bed sheets have a thread count of 144, giving them a plush and high-quality feel. This helps you sleep more soundly and stay comfortable all through the night. Buy this collection of bedsheets to keep you cool on warm, humid nights.