Enjoy clearer video calls with these top HD webcams

Whether working from home, attending online schooling, or catching up with friends abroad, nowadays, a good webcam is an essential part of any computer setup. From ones that feature inbuilt lighting to those with advanced sensors, finding the right one could be a mind-boggling process. After extensive testing, we've put together a list of the four top choices you should consider if you're in the market for a new webcam.

Excellent USB webcam with built-in lighting [Integrated mic]

When it comes to USB webcams, this one is packed with features. With a resolution of 1920 x 1080, you can use this FHD webcam for everything from video chats and online schooling to creating awesome Youtube videos. The auto white balance function efficiently adjusts colours so that your video always looks realistic with lively colours. A notable feature is that it comes with a built-in microphone, so you don't require any additional devices to capture sound. While the integrated LED lights help you get bright and clear video in low light conditions, it also supports night vision.

For a capable webcam for all your online video needs, choose this one.

Great performance at a pocket-friendly price [Auto focus]

Compatible with a range of laptops, desktops, and Android TVs, there's plenty to love about this webcam. With a plug and play interface, you'll find setup effortless without needing any additional software. Just plug the USB cable into a free port, and you're good to go. Ideal for online meetups, this webcam works seamlessly with networking apps like Skype, Yahoo, and MSN Messenger. At an irresistibly low price, we're sure you'll be impressed by this device's video and sound quality. A feature we appreciate is that this camera automatically adjusts the focus so you'll always have clear and crisp video.

If you're looking for a budget-friendly HD webcam that delivers excellent results, this one's for you.

Capture more in high quality [Value for money]

Featuring functions that include auto-focus, low light correction and 1280*720 resolution, this webcam gives you crystal clear video in stunning detail. With a 70-degree, wide-angle lens, it makes a top choice for solo video calls as well for use in large conference rooms. The adjustable clip helps you effortlessly secure it on desktop monitors and laptop screens of any size. This fantastic webcam doesn't require any additional drivers and is compatible with USB-enabled Windows and Mac devices. For an HD webcam at a bargain price, it's easy to see why this one offers an excellent value for money.

For an efficient webcam that's ideal for meetings at the office, you can't go wrong buying this one.

For outstanding video and audio [Privacy guard]

This webcam features a four-layer lens and a high-performance CMOS sensor that captures brilliant 1080P video. Ideal for studio quality recordings, it also comes with an integrated noise-cancelling microphone that allows you to capture crisp and natural audio without harsh background noise. Suitable for live broadcasts, online content creation, and gaming, this webcam records at 30fps and gives you lag-less HD video. We love how flawlessly it operates with popular software like Zoom, Facebook, Google Hangouts, Skype, and FaceTime. As a bonus, this webcam also includes a lens cover to protect your privacy from hackers.

If you're looking for a webcam to create professional-grade videos, your search ends here.