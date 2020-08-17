Enjoy beverages anywhere with the help of a thermos travel tumbler bottle

Vertical lid lock

Drink your beverage with peace of mind with this tumbler as it is made from safe and non-toxic, BPA free lid and food garage stainless steel which endures there are no chemicals that will leech into the contents. It has the capacity of 500ml. Getko With Device 500ml Double Wall Stainless Steel Vacuum Flask Car Thermos Mugs with Handle Coffee Tea Travel Thermal Bottle Tumbler is equipped with an excellent locking system which ensures no accidental spills and truly leaks proof. If you are looking out for leak proof, this is the one for you. It has a slender and slim design towards the bottom that makes it fit in any car cup holder easily. The double wall vacuum construction retains the temperature for up to 8 hours.

Make it classy to office

This tumbler is manufactured from high quality BPA free lid and food grade stainless steel. RYLAN Thermocup Thermal Bottle Coffee Tumbler Vacuum Flasks and Thermos has a vacuum seal technology and double wall construction with 6 layers of insulation that ensures superior insulation for all hot and cold liquids. It goes slimmer at bottom thus can fit in any cup holder with its sleek and stylish steel body that you can flaunt at your workplace. It is lightweight and comes with a handle to carry thus very easily portable. It has a capacity of 500ml. This is perfect for the person on the move.

Perfect for gym

This bottle is made up of 304 grade premium stainless steel and has non- corrosive and rust-resistant double insulated vacuum walls which retain heat upto 12 hours and cold upto 24hours. Yacht Vacuum Insulated Hot & Cold Double-Wall Thermosteel Bottle has a leak proof design and is completely sweat free, making it perfect for gym usage. It is a condensation free bottle so either store icy chilled water or drink without a trace of condensed water on its outer body. It has a leak proof design and the lid of the bottle can be used as a cup to serve any drink.

Suitable for every environment

This thermos bottle comes with an intelligent chip that accurately reads temperature and is sensitive to even a light touch due to which it will display the temperature instantly in the LED touch screen present on its cap. The battery will last upto 80,000 touches without charging that is approximately 5+ years! It gives you a reminder when the water content in it is near to finish. Incrizma Smart Vacuum Insulated Water Bottle with LED Temperature Display is a waterproof bottle with double wall protection and comes with an inbuilt tea filter to separate the bag and water. It is made from food grade quality stainless steel with matt black finish with silicone anti-slip pad. This is a must buy for anyone who travels long distances.