Enjoy a rich, natural color with these top henna products

Suitable for dry and frizzy hair

This pack of 4 henna powder comes with arnica that is a herb typically known for hair care and growth. Made with herbal ingredients, this unique formula yields long-lasting dark colour leaving your hair feel less sticky, full of shine and bounce. Each packet of this henna consists of 200g of powder that is perfect for a single application to colour, cover grey hair, smoothen and deeply condition your hair. Suitable for greying, dry or unmanageable hair that needs extra conditioning.

A herbal concoction for deep conditioning

This hair colouring powder is made with all-natural ingredients including perfectly ground pure henna leaves, mango kernel and the bark of the Arjun tree. These ingredients work well together to add shine, strength, natural bounce while adding rich brown colour to your hair. It also nourishes each strand, making it look healthy and feel soft. To use - take powder basis your hair length, add water to it and mix well. Apply this paste on to the hair and leave it for 30-60 minutes for conditioning and maximum colour highlights. Use a mild shampoo, preferably herbal and rinse off with clean water. Pick this up for natural nourishment to your hair.

Frizzy dull hair? It's time to care

This natural henna powder is great for healthy and voluminous hair. The major ingredients of this pack have great dosha balancing properties. This pack of 2 contains ingredients that make the hair lustrous and prevents premature greying and hair loss. It contains camphor which will freshen the scalp and keep it cool. For long-lasting colour and nourishment - Take 5-6 teaspoons of henna hair care and make a paste with water. Leave the paste for half an hour and apply the paste to the hair. Keep the paste on the head for at least 2 hours and then wash with warm water. Perfect choice for people looking for a solution to dull, thin, rough and frizzy hair.

Cover grey hair naturally

This naturally formulated henna powder is perfect to colour and covers grey hair. Free of ammonia, 20gms, pack of 8 sachets help reduce itching, scalp irritation and dryness. To use - mix the henna powder in lukewarm water and soak for 5 minutes. Apply the paste on clean and non-oily hair and leave it for 45 minutes. Wash hair using a mild shampoo and rinse thoroughly. One packet is required for short hair and for touching. Two or three packets are required for long hair. Pick this up for its easy to use measured packaging and colour options.