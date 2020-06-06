ENHANCE YOUR MOTORCYCLE’S STORAGE CAPACITY WITH THE BEST TANK BAGS

Strap In And Ride On

The Guardian Gears Jaws 28L Magnetic Tank Bag With Rain Cover for All Motorbikes with Metal Tanks is a product which was designed keeping the needs of a biker in mind. It boasts of a great finish, with 1680D Industrial Grade High Abrasion Resistance PU coated fabric. The tankbag also brings an extra layer of visibility to the rider, thanks to 3M Scotchlite original reflective strips. And while it looks great, it’s easy to use as well, with YKK zippers and rope pullers granting the rider quick access in all situations. The Guardian Gears Jaws 28L Magnetic Tank Bag also has 16 neodymium magnets, to make sure it clings to your tank tightly.

For The Biker Who Likes A Little Extra

The Trek N Ride Magnetic polyester tank bag is suitable for almost all motorcycle models. The smart design has six magnets that firmly stick to the motorcycle's tank. It is comfortable during the ride; the rider will have the bag in full view and within reach, in case they need to grab some stuff during a pitstop. The package includes a rain cover for the tank bag and a shoulder strap for effortless portability. To take it up a notch, Trek N Ride has added strips on both sides that reflect light from other vehicles. It adds to the rider’s on-road visibility when riding in the dark.

The Space Your Ride Needs

When you want to maximize the storage capacity of your motorcycle, The Roadgods Zeon R1 Motorcycle Tank Bag with Capsule Rain Cover is the perfect solution. Not only is it a great tank bag, but can also be converted into a backpack and a sling bag, with seamless addition of supplementary straps. Inside, the Roadgods Zeon R1 Motorcycle Tank Pad also has a touch sensitive pocket, for you to safely stow away your smartphone and other fragile objects. The three buckle mechanism on this tank bag makes sure it’s always strapped in securely on long trips, while the soft cushioning on the bottom and the backings prevent scratches on the metal tank of your bike.

Different Bike Tanks, One Solution

Abs WV01RCA07889 Abs Universal Tank Bag for All Types of Bikes brings together utility and style to your road adventures. To add to its cavernous, water resistant 24 L carrying capacity, this tank bag also has three waterproof pockets, which are perfect for riders on the storm. Not only will this tank bag provide space for you to store your essentials, it will also keep them secure. There are also two transparent pockets, so can still check your phone without taking it out of the bag. This is also one of the most versatile tank bags out there, with a height adjustable frame that fits perfectly on all bike tanks.