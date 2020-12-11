Enhance the walls with these astronomy wall stickers

Outer space themed stickers

A very highly durable vinyl sticker that is based on outer space theme. They come in the size of 75cm x 50cm x 0.4cm and are in complete white print making them best fit for dark coloured walls which will make them appear clear and bold against it. They are easily removable without leaving any stain or residue on the wall. If you love astronomy, you will love these Gadgets Wrap Rocket Ship Astronaut Creative Vinyl Wall Sticker.

Zodiac sign constellation stickers

A golden print sticker having a zodiac sign constellation theme that gives a very beautiful warm effect to the wall. It has the size of 60cm x 90cm x 0.4cm and best suits on white walls for a very sophisticated effect and on dark theme base it gives a very bold and classy look. Gadgets Wrap Constellation Zodiac Wall Art Decals will give you a star gazing feel laying right at the comfort of your room. This is a great sticker for parents who want to have fun with their children in a vert classy way.

Glow in the dark stickers

A self adhesive, eco friendly, waterproof and moisture resistant sticker that glows in the dark. They can be stuck to any surface may it be wall, tile, window, metal or wooden all you have to esure is the surface is smooth and clear. The sticker can be removed and reapplied to a different place. If you are looking for a glow in the dark sticker, JAAMSO ROYALS Vinyl Astronomy Wall Sticker is made for you.

Greyscale astronaut themed stickers

A vinyl sticker that is completely based on astronaut themes. The print is in grey scale with add on to the natural look as if it has been painted on the wall. It is easily removable and comes in a size of 60cm x 45cm x 0.4cm. If you are looking for a wall sticker inspired by astronaut theme, Gadgets Wrap Astronaut Space Roaming Wall Sticker is the best pick for you.