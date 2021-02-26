Elegant wrapping paper for all you gifting needs

Bright, holographic finish

A perfect way to wrap anything for your loved ones, these bold and beautiful wrappers can be used on both sides. Choosing the right wrapping paper for your birthday, Christmas or return gifts can add elegance and oomph to any event. The metallic finish of these sheets is high-quality and won't show the contents through the paper. Bold designs in vivid colors work for all kinds of gift-giving, so if you're looking for a versatile set of papers, you'll find this set irresistible.

Holiday-themed doodle wrapper

When it comes to finding unique ways to wrap gifts and papers, this set of stationery is versatile enough for everything from wrapping, framing, scrapbooking, and many other creative endeavors. Get into the spirit of the season with creative wrapping styles that will make the recipient happy. Full of bits of quirky information it is designed to keep you reading and enjoying. Innovative and shiny, this paper is uniquely designed to be of use over and over again. If you're looking for wrapping paper with a twist, this one is best.

Perfect for children's gifts

Brand new and high quality, this wrapping paper with an "I miss you!" printed design is nice to remind your loved ones how much you care. High-quality paper that covers smoothly and comes with a set of coordinated color cards and doesn't tear easily. So your gift always looks perfectly wrapped! But that's not all. We found it was also strong enough for smaller DIY wrapping boxes and other smaller organizer projects. Classic good looks and plenty of styles, that what you get with each sheet.

Eco-friendly wrapping option

Thicker and coarser than standard wrapping paper, this paper's plain brown color is perfect for embellishing with stickers, ribbons, and cards. Perfect for wrapping everything from holiday gifts and parcels this 100% recyclable is made of the best quality paper and is excellent for all kinds of crafting activities. 28" wide and with 20 meters of usable paper, you can cut it into any shape and use it to cover a number of things. It even makes a great party table cover or flower and plant wrapper. If you're looking for versatile wrapping paper, this is it.