Elegant dessert bowls for your sweet tooth cravings

Plated bowls

Sajani brings ice cream bowls or salad serving bowls. It is a tableware set of a quantity being 120 ml. It is crystal clear and consists of 6 pcs. Perfect for serving dessert, perfect for different small desserts, ice creams, and cocktails. They are on a little pedestal and perfect for small dessert, sundae ice cream, puddings, fruit, salad, cake trifle individual serving. The bowl is narrow at the bottom and wide on the top which forms a perfect shape for stacking. It is best for gifting at the wedding of a friend, birthday of parents, anniversary, new year.

Elegant bowl set

This glass of Treo by Milton is Merlin Bowls. It is a set of 6 glasses that can hold a quantity of 150 ml. You can use this set of elegant serving bowls to serve pre-meal snacks or for serving desserts after the meal. Welcome your friends, colleagues, relatives, and guests with desserts, or any sweets of your choice with this modern yet classic looking icecream cup set. Their sturdy base will minimise the chance of spills, while their graceful scalloped edges and flower patterns will charm your guests, and add a sparkle to the ambience. It is ideal for gifting purposes.

Ceramic glass bowl

Freaky designed Hand-Painted Multi-coloured Ceramic Floral Bowls. The lovely set features can be used for multiple purposes. Serve pickles or snacks or just use them with your dinnerware. Each bowl is handcrafted with a brilliant white interior that beautifully sets off the colours of the soup. The set comprises six bowls. A perfect gift to pamper your loved ones. Lustrous clear glazed blue pottery is a unique art form whose origins date back to ancient turkey. This gorgeous set of 6 bowls and matching spoons in brilliant indigo blue pottery is a must carry for every dining table and features a timeless design blending indigo blue with a delicate filigree swirl and leaf motif.

Vintage Design

Quality crystal manufactured Vintage Crystal Glass Dessert Bowls. It is a perfect Ice Cream Cup or a Pudding & Salad Serving Bowl. It has a capacity of 165 ml and comes in a Set of 6. The bowl is narrow at the bottom and wide on the top which forms a perfect shape for stacking. Good for serving ice cream, dessert, pudding, dry fruits etc. it is a food-grade product and is dishwasher friendly. They are on a little pedestal and perfect for small dessert, sundae ice cream, puddings, fruit, salad, cake trifle individual serving.