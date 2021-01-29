Electronic toys kids will really love

STEM learning for your young ones

This one is a pretty comprehensive way to let kids explore circuits while having fun too. The kit has 12+ experiments which start with a basic introduction and end with you having the urge to create your circuits. It helps your children explore concepts of resistors, LEDs, and logic. It inspires creativity in the form of fun experiences that give your child hands-on experience. Easy to connect, this electronic circuit is safe to use for children above the age of 7.

Scrible, Draw, write

This portable tablet is a great purchase to help your children learn to write and also stay eco-friendly. With an 8.5inch display, the tablet displays your notes until you erase them with the touch of a button. Its pressure-sensitive screen lets you children scribble for hours on it without having to waste pages of any books. It has a tiny lock/unlock button at the top-back to prevent accidental deletion of what is being written or drawn. The product comes with a battery life of up to 2 years. Suitable for young children who are just beginning to write.

Educational fun that inspires innovation

This is a good way to start an interest in electrical concepts for kids. It comes with over 100 high-quality and reusable items in a single kit that can help your child spend hours and hours in experimental projects and innovations. When put together, your child can explore and create a drawing robot, levitating pencil, potato battery, hand steadiness testing game, stunt racing car, DIY DC motor, electromagnet, Lemon battery and much more. It does not require any battery and comes with a 10day replacement option as well. Suitable for children above 6 years of age.

Teaches coding and graphical programming

This one is an exciting educational kit for your kids. It gives them hands-on experience with graphical programming, electronics and robotics. It contains 38 parts that require your child's attention in assembly and can take up to 10 minutes. It comes with various basic pre-assembled options, including obstacle-avoidance car, line-following vehicle, a remote control car, and can be used in multiple games like balloon bursting game, soccer playing, sumo, and more. Pick this up for children age 7 and above.