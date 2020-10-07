Electronic scales to keep your weight on track.

Beautifully designed and easy to use.

At 11 by 11 inches, this beautifully designed scale is compact and pretty enough to fit into your home anywhere. A 6mm tempered glass platform makes it durable and safe to use for the whole family. High precision sensors that accurately measure down to 0.1kg allow you to track your weight and keep tabs on your health satisfactorily all through the year. A bright LCD automatically lights up when you step on making it easy to see even through foggy sleep-filled eyes first thing in the morning. This one is best if you’re looking for a value for money purchase to help you stay healthy.

Easy step-on technology

With no tapping required to activate this sleek and easy-to-use scale, you can get an instant reading anytime you need to by stepping on. Super lightweight and well built, the grey ergonomic body has all rounded corners which protects you from accidentally stubbing your toes. At the same time, the skid-proof feet make it easy to place this in a bathroom without worrying about it rolling over. A handy unit button helps you toggle between kg, lb and st quickly making it super convenient for everyone to use. If you’re looking for a reliable instant reading every time you need it, put this one at the top of your list.

For easy reliability and top value.

A great purchase if you want to start keeping tabs on your health, this one comes with a nifty set of features at a great price. The surface feels great to stand on, and the illuminated display is perfect for low light viewing too. Sturdy and with a skid-proof textured top, it is lightweight and ‘step on’ technology for accurate readings that you can see in a graduation increment of 100 g/0.2 lb/ 0.01 st. With precision sensors and a user-friendly interface, this is a simple scale for anyone looking for a tried-and-true product with a discreet design.

Ready and straightforward to use.

One of our favourite features on this scale is its large, bright and clear backlit LCD, which makes it easy to read even in the dark. It’s also easy to operate and turns on automatically by merely stepping on it. The auto-off feature is also handy and saves you time and battery power in the long run. The scale’s four sensors ensure accuracy from .5-180kgs and deliver consistent, reliable readings every time. The tempered glass platform with a brushed black colour base allows it to fit into any room easily while the 12-month warranty on manufacturing defects gives you peace of mind on your purchase. Buy this if you want a ready-to-use right out of the box product that serves its purpose.